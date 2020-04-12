West Hollywood Nightclub Staff Benefiting From Coronavirus Fundraiser

Exclusive

Employees from West Hollywood's shuttered nightclubs are getting huge tips to help them through pandemic closures ... courtesy of some very generous mega daddies!!!

Here's the deal ... there's a new online fundraising campaign dubbed "WeHo's Nights In" where people are spreading cash around to nightclub workers who are now struggling to make ends meet.

The fundraiser just launched Friday and the goal is to reach $10,000 by next Sunday ... tons of folks are already chipping in, and there are some seriously hilarious ways people are sharing tips.

To donate, people choose one of six different tiers ... including the $50 "Buy A Round," the $500 "Mega Daddy Donation" and the $1,000 "Game Changer."

The descriptions are pretty funny too ... for $50, you can set the unemployed up with groceries and prescriptions for about the same cost as 3 drinks -- yeah, WeHo ain't cheap.

For those mega daddies who still have the means and aren't frontin' for the gram, their $500 tip will go a long way and make more of a difference than one night of basic table service.

And, for the cash-strapped donor, there's a "Just The Tip" option for $5 ... because of course there is.