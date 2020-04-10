XFL Lays Off All Employees ... League On Its Death Bed

Exclusive Details

The XFL just laid off ALL of its employees in wake of its canceled season ... and now, TMZ Sports has learned the league will need a miracle to survive.

We're told XFL execs informed their staff Friday that they were being terminated ... and a source says the league is officially now on its death bed.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds employees will be paid through this Sunday.

Remember, the XFL just kicked off its rebooted season this year with hopes of building a strong enough fan base to make the league an annual spring tradition.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced play to halt suddenly last month ... and we're told with the lay-offs Friday, it's unclear if there will ever be another XFL game played.

We're told the league will keep a skeleton staff together to handle the business side of things ... and officials are still evaluating their next steps.

If it is the end ... the league had a solid run this year -- with several players, including Houston Roughnecks QB P.J. Walker, signing NFL contracts this offseason.