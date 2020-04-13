Alex Bregman's Smokin' Hot Fiancee Pranks MLB Star W/ Gnarly Neck Crack Gag

THIS IS SAVAGE!!!!

Alex Bregman's fiancee decided to spice up quarantine time with a neck-cracking prank on the MLB star ... and it's gnarly and hilarious all at the same time!!

The gag began with the Astros third baseman's soon-to-be wifey placing a piece of dry pasta in her mouth and calling Alex over to help her "crack her neck."

Bregman -- who, by the way, didn't want to come because he was working on a puzzle -- showed up and pressed on the side of her head.

That's when Reagan chomped down on the pasta -- making a sick cracking noise -- AND IT SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ALEX!!!

Watch the clip ... the 26-year-old 2019 AL MVP candidate jumped back several feet with a look of sheer terror on his face!!!

Reagan quickly showed him it was all part of a TikTok video ... and Alex couldn't have been more displeased, calling it "stupid!"