Alex Bregman's Smokin' Hot Fiancee Pranks MLB Star W/ Gnarly Neck Crack Gag
4/13/2020 10:15 AM PT
THIS IS SAVAGE!!!!
Alex Bregman's fiancee decided to spice up quarantine time with a neck-cracking prank on the MLB star ... and it's gnarly and hilarious all at the same time!!
The gag began with the Astros third baseman's soon-to-be wifey placing a piece of dry pasta in her mouth and calling Alex over to help her "crack her neck."
Bregman -- who, by the way, didn't want to come because he was working on a puzzle -- showed up and pressed on the side of her head.
That's when Reagan chomped down on the pasta -- making a sick cracking noise -- AND IT SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ALEX!!!
Watch the clip ... the 26-year-old 2019 AL MVP candidate jumped back several feet with a look of sheer terror on his face!!!
Reagan quickly showed him it was all part of a TikTok video ... and Alex couldn't have been more displeased, calling it "stupid!"
Don't worry ... we're sure Alex got over it -- because, well, how could you stay mad at this?!?!
