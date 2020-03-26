Paulina Gretzky Bikini Dances With Dustin Johnson's Sis-In-Law, Isolation Fun!

Play video content

Well, this ain't exactly the model form of social distancing ... but ya won't hear us complain!!!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's sister-in-law got in some bikini dancing during their self-isolation time Thursday ... and the views are pretty spectacular.

It seems the two were boating in the Florida sun when they fired up their phone cams to participate in the latest viral TikTok trend.

"Social distancing with my sista," said Paulina, who was rockin' the tiny blue bathing suit.

Of course, we had to cut the audio (legal reasons!!!) ... but you've heard the Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" song before, and you've had to have seen this dance by now.

It's unclear how long we'll all be in quarantine for ... but it's clips like these that are helping our eyes get through it.