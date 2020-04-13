Sports Photog Anthony Causi Dead At 48, Diagnosed With COVID After Mets Camp

Breaking News

Anthony Causi -- a sports photographer who gained fame for shooting MLB games -- died Sunday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after working Mets spring training.

He was 48 years old.

Friends and family of the longtime NY Post photog say he contracted coronavirus in March after spending 2 months in Florida covering NY Mets preseason workouts.

Tragically, they say Causi passed away over the weekend after a lengthy fight with the disease.

"After days of struggling, he was hospitalized," Causi's family and friends wrote, "Anthony was a fighter, he kicked ass, and did his very best, but after weeks of intubation, he lost the fight."

Causi had worked for The Post for nearly 26 years ... and was described as having "a heart of ACTUAL GOLD."

"Anthony ALWAYS had his camera with him, capturing moments, photobombing pictures, and making everyone around him laugh," his friends and family said.

"The irony of his life long photography career, is that moments like this is what these photos are all about. So years later, family and friends can look at his gorgeous pictures and cry, smile, laugh, and appreciate the memories.

He left behind a wife and two children. A GoFundme page for Causi has already raised more than $30,000.