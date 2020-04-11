WWE Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Ahead of Monday Night 'Raw'

Breaking News

WWE is confirming someone in its ranks is infected with the coronavirus -- the first known case -- but the wrestlers will push forward with scheduled events.

The league confirmed Saturday an employee had come down with the 'rona -- after ProWrestlingSheet broke the news an on-camera talent (but not a wrestler) had contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.

PWS says the person -- whose ID was not disclosed -- started showing symptoms in late March after the WWE's last batch of tapings, including WrestleMania 36. Apparently, the person went to dinner with some hospital worker friends, and got tested soon after.

When the test same back positive, the employee immediately went into quarantine and remained there ... according to PWS.

WWE says, "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete."

It adds, "The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

In other words, the league will carry on with regularly scheduled wrestling events on closed sets, with essential personnel only.

That's what the WWE's been doing for several weeks now ... to some criticism.