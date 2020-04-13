YouTube Star Vitaly Arrested for Felony Aggravated Battery

Exclusive

YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy beat the hell out of a Miami woman out for a jog on Easter Sunday ... according to cops, who arrested him for a felony.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vitaly was arrested Sunday night ... after a woman told cops she was jogging by herself Sunday in Miami Beach when Vitaly suddenly jumped out and tackled her to the ground. She claims he straddled her and repeatedly punched her in the chest and face.

The alleged victim told police she screamed for help during the attack -- which she said was witnessed by several residents and passersby -- so Vitaly ran back inside a nearby home. According to the docs, he was later arrested there.

First responders treated the alleged victim for a cut above her right eye that will require stitches, according to the affidavit, and she also complained of pain and soreness to her chest area.

The alleged victim told cops she had never seen or met Vitaly -- who's infamously pulled pranks such as rushing the field at the World Cup in Brazil as well as a zombie prank in Miami.