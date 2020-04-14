Pearl Harbor Enacting Coronavirus Screening, Strict Guidelines After Positive Test

Exclusive

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is now taking stricter steps to protect its workers from COVID-19 -- including temperature checks -- after a civilian employee tested positive in late March.

According to a federal doc, obtained by TMZ, the Naval shipyard in Hawaii began executing wellness and temperature screenings in "high-traffic areas" on April 13 to ensure the health and safety of its staff.

The Pearl Harbor screenings are random and consist of one question ... "Are you experiencing flu-like symptoms?" ... along with a temperature scan, for which a reading of 100 degrees or higher constitutes a positive screening.

According to the new guidelines, a worker with a positive screening is required to leave the shipyard immediately and let their supervisor know.

All Pearl Harbor employees have been required to wear face coverings since April 8 if they're unable to maintain the 6-foot social distancing rule. They are required to lower masks to verify ID at access points or CIA gates.

This all comes after the Navy recently confirmed a worker on the base tested positive for the virus on March 29. He's reportedly been quarantined since then while health officials conducted an investigation to determine if anyone else may have been exposed.

There's an obvious gap between that positive test and the April 8 face mask rule -- and another 5 days past that for the temperature screenings to begin.