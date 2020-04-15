Brandon Marshall, Stefon Diggs & JPP Team Up To Help Fla. Healthcare Workers

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Brandon Marshall, Stefon Diggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jason Pierre-Paul have teamed up in a big way -- and it's to help the heroes battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall -- who's been coordinating the charity work through his House of Athlete company -- got the guys together to hit up hospitals down in Fla. on Wednesday ... and the gesture is pretty amazing.

Marshall tells TMZ Sports he's super grateful for what nurses, doctors and other medical personnel have done these few weeks to stop COVID-19 ... so he's giving back in a big way.

With the help of Raw Juce ... Marshall is donating thousands of meals, juices, acai bowls and smoothies to health staff -- and Diggs, Jeudy and JPP have all come along for the ride.

"It's important that our healthcare workers recover," Marshall says ... "We need them to be mentally and physically and emotionally strong for the rest of this fight."

Brandon tells us he believes a healthy diet -- similar to what NFL players eat to recover after tough games -- can help provide that ... so he and the guys are going to multiple hospitals this month to give back.

"Now more than ever," Marshall says, "they need to recover like athletes."