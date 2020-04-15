Joe Exotic's Mug Shot Turned into a Pizza by Jersey Pizzeria

Joe Exotic's infamous pizza venture lives on at another famous joint known for making pies -- and it's even plastered Joe's mug all over the new creation.

Behold the "Dough Exotic" ... the hilarious new menu option whipped up by Tony Boloney's in NJ. It's a giant square pizza made to look like tiger print at first -- but when it's ready to come out of the oven ... bam! It's your good friend, Joe!!!

Specifically, it's Joe's mug shot from when he got busted by the feds for the attempted murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

See the resemblance?

Tony Boloney's describes the wacky recipe this way -- "This pizza is so big it’s enough to feed all of Doc Antle’s sister wives and we will never financially recover from this! This pizza has bunny blood sauce, a hint of sardine oil, cheese and meat, (but not expired Wal Mart meat out of the back of a truck)."

You'll recall ... Joe and co. dished out some gnarly pies that, by their own admission, included old meat they got free from Walmart.

Anyway, the description's obviously a joke -- Tony's real ingredients consist of prosciutto, vodka sauce, mozzarella and balsamic honey. It's being sold at the pizza joint's Hoboken location.

BTW, Tony's been helping out with the COVID-19 relief effort ... donating hundreds of meals a week to first responders and health care workers.