Britney Spears Talks Justin Timberlake Breakup in Shout-Out Video

Britney Spears mentioning Justin Timberlake at all is one thing, but specifically acknowledging their 2002 breakup in a shout-out video to her ex has everyone's heads spinning ... and JT LOLin'.

Britney's very bored, said so herself, but boredom wasn't enough to get her to join TikTok "or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days." Instead, Britney went on Instagram and danced along to JT's track "Filthy" from his last album "Man of the Woods."

That was pretty significant in and of itself but then she dropped a massive bombshell in her captions saying, "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago ..... but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT."

And to everyone's astonishment ... JT responded with a slew of emojis!!!

Lots to unpack here. It's the first time Britney's directly addressed her breakup with JT. They dated for 3 years before their abrupt breakup in 2002. They were both around 21 at the time.

Later that year, Justin dropped "Cry Me a River" ... which he wrote in 2 hours. Fans have long suspected it's about his failed relationship with Britney. A year later, Britney fired back with "Toxic."

Of course, everyone's moved on nearly 2 decades later ... Britney's had 2 kids with Kevin Federline and she's been dating Sam Asghari for a while now. Justin's married to Jessica Biel and they have a son together.