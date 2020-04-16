PGA Tour Gunning For June 8 Return, Fanless Tournaments

Breaking News

Sports fans, brace yourselves ... live action could be back on your TV in as few as 8 weeks -- the PGA Tour just announced it's gunning to end its coronavirus suspension on June 8!

The golf circuit shut down play last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic ... but officials just announced a June comeback to the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas is officially on the calendar.

Of course, reps for the org. say the tourney -- along with at least the 3 after it -- will be fanless events ... but admit that could change as more coronavirus info becomes available.

"[The TOUR] will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market," the org. said in a statement Thursday.

"As such, the TOUR will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA TOUR events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved."

Several famous tournaments -- most notably the Masters -- have been postponed due to the pandemic ... with the 149th Open Championship being canceled altogether.

But, the PGA Tour says in its statement almost all of the postponed events have new makeup dates ... with the Masters set for Nov. 9-15 now.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role -- responsibly -- in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," PGA TOUR commish Jay Monahan said.