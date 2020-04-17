Shaq's Daughter Amirah O'Neal Commits to LSU Basketball, Will Join Bro Shareef

Two O'Neals are better than one ... just ask the LSU hoops program!

Shaq's 18-year-old daughter, Amirah O'Neal, announced she's headed to Baton Rouge to play basketball for the Tigers next season ... just months after her big bro, Shareef, committed to LSU.

"I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU along side my brother @shareefoneal," Amirah said on IG.

"I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger."

Of course, both O'Neals are following in their father's famous footsteps -- Shaq is an LSU legend who balled out in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center from '89 to '92 before lighting up the NBA.

THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU💜💛 pic.twitter.com/KBoFW57gwN — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) April 16, 2020 @SSJreef

As for Amirah (who's 6'3" tall) -- SHE'S LEGIT -- averaging 17.2 points per game during her high school career at Crossroads in Santa Monica.

She was also an Honorable Mention to the MaxPreps 2019 California All-State Girls Basketball Team.

Shareef -- who recently announced he was transferring to LSU after a short stint at UCLA -- he's VERY excited about Amirah's decision.

"THE BROTHER SISTER DUO," Shareef posted on social media ... "Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU."

The 6'9" Shareef was a top-ranked high school player before heading to UCLA in 2018 -- but his freshman season ended before it began after doctors discovered an irregularity with his heart.