Fashion Nova Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Deep Cleaning Underway

Exclusive

A Fashion Nova employee has contracted the coronavirus, setting off a massive cleaning process and resulting in several employees being sent home.

According to a spokesperson for FN Logistics ... the employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the warehouse in Sante Fe, CA. Their most recent day on the job was April 15.

The rep says the worker is now home under quarantine for 14 days. The company also told anyone who came in contact with this person to stay home in quarantine for the next 2 weeks ... with pay.

We're told, all Fashion Nova employees have been instructed to stay home if they are experiencing any of the common symptoms of coronavirus -- coughing, fever, trouble breathing -- and contact HR.

In addition ... the FN rep says the area where the infected employee worked was immediately shut down and disinfected. The entire distribution facility was closed Thursday night, so a cleaning company could complete a deep clean ... using only CDC-approved products.

We're told other precautionary measures are being taken, such as temperature checks for those entering the building and ensuring social distancing guidelines are maintained by limiting the daily headcount.

As we reported ... Fashion Nova, along with brand ambassador Cardi B, is giving away $1,000 per hour right now to people needing financial relief due to the pandemic.