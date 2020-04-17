Comic-Con Canceled for the First Time in History Due to COVID-19

Breaking News

Superheroes will NOT unite at Comic-Con this year ... the event's been nixed for the first time in history due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers announced the stunning though understandable decision Friday morning citing pandemic concerns. It's the first time in the event's 50-year history that the celebrated San Diego event gets canceled. Organizers hope the event returns July 22-25, 2021.

Comic-Con released a statement that said, in part, "Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer."

The statement went on, "Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

What's more ... WonderCon in Anaheim -- initially slated for April 10-12 -- has been rescheduled for March 26-28, 2021. Organizers also said those who bought badges for Comic-Con 2020 "will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund."

Exhibitors for the event will also have the option to request a refund or transfer their payments to 2021. Expect an email. Also ... Comic-Con's official hotel will automatically be canceling all hotel reservations and refunding all deposits made through them.

Comic-Con -- and WonderCon -- are just the latest events to get wiped out due to the health crisis.