Blueface Hosts Coronavirus Unsafe Stripper Party That Turns Into a Brawl

Well, this is super irresponsible ... Blueface threw a party for a group of strippers -- or as he would say, drunk strippers -- and it was beyond reckless as the women broke into a realty-show-worthy physical fight.

It went down at the rapper's California estate Saturday. Blueface, with the Instagram handle @bluefacebleedem, posted this vid of a bunch of women in bikini tops and g-strings.

They were there to shoot a music video, but there is NO SOCIAL DISTANCING ... quite the opposite. The video begins with the women in a circular formation with Blueface smack-dab in the middle.

It then devolves into a physical fight that violates every safety measure Dr. Fauci and so many others have urged everyone to follow. The women had each other by the hair ... in one case one of the women had her wig pulled off.

It's just another example of people ignoring warnings and intermingling in ways that can easily spread the virus.

