Blueface Says Tekashi's Bodyguards Are Smart for Passing on the Job

Blueface 6ix9ine's Got Smart Bodyguards ... It's a Life Or Death Gig
1/19/2020 3:15 PM PT
Blueface has no sympathy for Tekashi 6ix9ine's security woes -- and as for his old hired muscle giving him the cold shoulder ... BF supports it, cause a job's not worth dying over.
We got the rapper leaving Bootsy Bellows in L.A. this weekend, and he had some pretty blunt thoughts on Tekashi's old security guards disavowing him and any type of money he might be willing to offer to bring them back onto his payroll for protection.
According to Blueface, it'd be an effective death wish working for 6ix9ine at this point -- ya know, cause of all the gang snitching and whatnot. He acknowledges Tekashi's talented, but he says no amount of talent is worth putting your life on the line to shield.
He's also got something to say about whether Tekashi can make a comeback or not. Watch ... doesn't sound like Blueface is all that optimistic about the guy's prospects.
BTW ... we recently got Justin Bieber's former bodyguard, Kenny Hamilton, at LAX and he dished on this exact situation -- telling us what Tekashi would have to pay his old crew if he wanted 'em back. Spoiler ... it's in the 7 digits. Again, high risk ... high reward.
Granted, we know Tekashi's old bodyguards have sworn off the gig for any price, but if the dude was throwing around this type of dough for a salary ... it might be hard to ignore.
