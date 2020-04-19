NFL's Marcedes Lewis Lists Hollywood Condo For $1.4 Million

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is packing up and moving out of his Hollywood condo ... and it's hitting the market for $1.4 million!!!

Of course, the 35-year-old NFL star played in Jacksonville for 12 seasons before joining the Pack in 2018 ... but has always had a place to hang his hat near his hometown of Long Beach.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Lewis is parting ways with his 2,000 square foot condo at the W Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard ... and it comes with a bunch of great features.

The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom crib comes decked out with a full smart home system, 135" built-in movie screen in the master bedroom, massive custom closets with ceiling-high shoe racks, and a projection screen in the living room entertainment center.

On top of that, the new owner gets all the community perks of living at the W ... like a rooftop pool, fitness center and housekeeping.