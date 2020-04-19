NFL's Marcedes Lewis Lists Hollywood Condo For $1.4 Million
NFL's Marcedes Lewis Hollywood Condo For Sale ... For $1.4 Million!!!
4/19/2020 12:10 AM PT
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is packing up and moving out of his Hollywood condo ... and it's hitting the market for $1.4 million!!!
Of course, the 35-year-old NFL star played in Jacksonville for 12 seasons before joining the Pack in 2018 ... but has always had a place to hang his hat near his hometown of Long Beach.
TMZ Sports has learned ... Lewis is parting ways with his 2,000 square foot condo at the W Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard ... and it comes with a bunch of great features.
The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom crib comes decked out with a full smart home system, 135" built-in movie screen in the master bedroom, massive custom closets with ceiling-high shoe racks, and a projection screen in the living room entertainment center.
On top of that, the new owner gets all the community perks of living at the W ... like a rooftop pool, fitness center and housekeeping.
The pad -- listed by Naomi Klein of Compass -- comes with a $1,399,000 ... so you know it's real big baller material.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.