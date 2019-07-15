Joe Montana's $30 Million Mansion Up For Sale, 500 California Acres!

Here's a look at how Joe Montana lives ... and if ya got $30 MILLION lyin' around -- you can live like one of the best quarterbacks EVER too!!!

The San Francisco 49ers legend's EPIC 500-acre palace in Calistoga, California is up for sale ... and the place is ridiculously awesome.

The main house is a 9,700-square-foot mansion that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an insane wine cellar that can hold 3,500 bottles of booze.

Outside the main place -- there's a horse-riding area, a basketball court and a bunch of olive trees that produce anywhere from 30-60 GALLONS of olive oil every year!!

Paul Rollins

There's also a swimming pool, a skeet-shooting range, a pond (that you can fish in) and two creeks to canoe in.

Oh, and if that ain't enough ... the pad is surrounded by unreal Sonoma County views of mountains and trees.

Unclear why Montana is trying to unload the place ... but it can be all yours if you've got $28.9 MILLION to burn!!!!

Remember, Montana played BEFORE players started signing 9-figure contracts -- in fact, back in 1990, Joe was the very first NFL player to average more than $3 million per season when he signed a 4-year, $13 mil contract with the 49ers.

At the time, Montana's salary made up about 15% of the 49ers' $27 million payroll.