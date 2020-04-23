Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall ... 'Resting Comfortably'

Exclusive

L.A. Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully is being hospitalized after taking a fall at his home on Tuesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

BUT, DON'T WORRY -- HE'S GOING TO BE OKAY!!

We're told 92-year-old Scully took a fall Tuesday afternoon at his home and medical responders transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Dodgers spokesperson tells us he's expected to be released from the hospital soon and he's currently resting comfortably and in good spirits.

In fact, Scully released a statement saying, "I won't be doing anymore head first sliding, I never liked it."

HA!

Scully is an icon -- he famously called Dodger games for 67 seasons, starting back in 1950 when the club was still in Brooklyn!

He's called some of the most memorable moments in MLB history -- including:

"What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world."

"A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And, it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron, who was met at home plate, not only by every member of the Braves, but by his father and mother."

-- Bill Buckner's error in the '86 World Series

"Two outs, three and two to Mookie Wilson. Little roller up along first. Behind the bag. It gets through Buckner! Here comes Knight, and the Mets win it."

-- Kirk Gibson's legendary walk-off home run during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

"High fly ball into right field ... she ... isssss ... GONE!!!"

Besides baseball, Scully also called events for the NFL and the PGA Tour.