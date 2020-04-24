'Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding Takes Pit Bull for Walk on Heels of Attack
4/24/2020 8:30 AM PT
Henry Golding's not giving up on fostering a pit bull named Stella ... even after she bit another dog ... but seems he's warier of where they take their walks.
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star took Stella for a stroll in the sun Thursday at a park in Santa Monica. No other dogs around, just Stella and her foster dad ... who's heeding lockdown guidelines and wearing a face covering.
Henry had Stella on a short leash this time, one week after she attacked a smaller dog.
We broke the story ... Golding took Stella to Pan Pacific Park in L.A. last week, where she bit a smaller pup that was not on a leash, by the way. We're told Henry's dog picked up the other dog by the neck, causing a large gash that required 6 staples.
The actor is offering to pay the vet bills for the smaller dog, which is expected to make a full recovery.
It's pretty commendable that Henry didn't take Stella back to the shelter after the incident -- and is instead choosing to continue giving her a foster home.
