Ron Jaworski Salivates Over Dallas Cowboys' Draft, 'CeeDee Is Special!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ron Jaworski tells TMZ Sports he's nervous for his Eagles ... 'cause the Philly legend says the Dallas Cowboys CRUSHED the NFL draft last week!!

"I'm worried as hell about those Dallas Cowboys, man," Jaws says.

As for why ... Jaworski tells us CeeDee Lamb -- Jerry Jones' top pick last week -- is an elite receiver talent who he was actually hoping would fall to the Eagles at pick No. 21.

"CeeDee Lamb is special," Jaws says. "I'm watching him kind of slip down, slip down. And, I'm going, 'He may fall to 21! The Eagles might get him!' But, he wasn't getting by Jerry Jones!"

The Cowboys were THRILLED to land the Oklahoma receiver ... and, in fact, they went on to have such a huge draft -- Jerry said it might have been his finest work since 2005.

Jaws was having a hard time disagreeing with that when we spoke with him this week ... saying, "Oh, boy! We get to see (CeeDee Lamb) for the next 10 years?!"

"Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, their offensive line -- woah! They're going to be good! Going to be a good group!"