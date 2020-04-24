CeeDee Lamb's GF Explains Draft Party Phone Snatch, His Agent Was Calling!

Breaking News

CeeDee Lamb's GF says she was NOT trying to snoop through the WR's phone during his draft party Thursday ... claiming she was just simply answering a call for the new Dallas Cowboy!!

If you missed it ... Crymson Rose was ALL OVER the Internet after cameras caught 21-year-old CeeDee snatching his phone from her hands after she had grabbed it and looked at the screen.

Don't miss the bonus side-eye from mom!

Some interpreted the scene as Rose trying to get a peek at Lamb's private info while he was distracted by the Cowboys ... but Crymson set the record straight just minutes after the viral moment.

"His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys," she said. "I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh."

CeeDee backed up her story ... saying of the incident himself, "y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat."

The two even proved there was no drama at the house ... sharing a kiss on social media afterward!!