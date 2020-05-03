DJ Khaled Shuts Down Woman Twerking on His IG Live Feed

DJ Khaled is NOT a single man -- which he had to remind one lovely lady who tried ambushing him with a live twerking session on Instagram ... which he quickly shut down.

The guy went live on Instagram over the weekend, and like several of his contemporaries have been doing lately -- especially Torey Lanez -- DJK invited some folks in the comments to hop on and join his sesh for a one-on-one chat. Things quickly turned risque, though.

After accepting one woman's request to chat, he almost immediately regretted it ... 'cause the chick was half naked, and VERY prepared to twerk for Khaled on camera. You gotta feel for the guy, 'cause he was desperately trying to tell her to chill, that he's got a family, that he loves his fans ... but to please STOP 'cause she was clearly embarrassing him.

That didn't deter the determined dancer -- she kept at it, and even started pouring water on herself. Khaled had had enough ... he ended the chat. He wrote of the interaction, "I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv. Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!"