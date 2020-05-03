Socially Distant NJ Wedding Ends with Groom Losing Ring, Frantic Search Party

Exclusive

File this under no good dead goes unpunished -- a bride and groom held a responsible, safe and socially distant wedding, only to end up losing one very important thing ... the ring!!!

Full disclosure ... the groom here is one of our NYC camera guys, Jeremy. He and his fiancee, Laura, tied the knot Saturday in Milburn, NJ. Small affair ... about 20 guests outside in Taylor Park, with everyone -- except the bride and groom -- standing 6-feet apart with face masks.

Play video content TMZ.com

But, watch what happened next -- Jeremy read his vows, but wanted to wrap them up with a little pizzazz ... so he crumpled up the paper and tossed it over his head. Awesome! Except for the part where his wedding band also got tossed. By accident, he says.

The wedding party quickly turned into a search party ... with guests and a few passersby crawling around in the grass looking for Jeremy's wedding band.

Spoiler alert! They never found it. The rabbi told Jeremy this kinda marital disaster was a first for him after performing more than 800 weddings. Oy vey!

The show did go on though ... Laura said her vows and the rabbi pronounced them married -- so the deal was sealed in the end. Mind you, this whole affair was their plan B. Originally, they were going to have 250 guests at a wedding hall, indoors (where it's easier to find lost rings).

For the record, Laura's ring is intact and on her hand. Jeremy's got some shopping to do.