Channing Tatum Channels MC Hammer in Gold Pants at Jessie J's House

Channing Tatum is doing a little spring cleaning, but he's still hanging on to a pair of gold harem pants straight outta the 90s ... and MC Hammer's closet!!!

Check out these pics of the "Magic Mike" hunk taking out the trash Sunday at Jessie J's house in Los Angeles ... Channing's barefoot but rocking those funky shiny gold pants.

It's a cool homage and although we can't confirm if the pants are his or Jessie's, one thing is for certain -- it's HAMMER TIME in her crib!!!

Take that anyway ya want.

Anything to make quarantine more fun, right? Taking out the garbage is ho-hum, but when ya slip on the gold harem pants -- different vibe altogether.

Crazy pants aside, it's interesting to see Channing running errands at Jessie's place. Pretty clear the on-again, off-again couple is back on.