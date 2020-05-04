Tory Lanez Named in Assault Report After Confrontation with Woman

Exclusive

Tory Lanez got into it an argument with a woman, and his formerly rumored girlfriend allegedly attacked her before they made a getaway ... according to a police report.

The alleged victim -- who TMZ's learned is model Celina Powell -- claims she was outside the rapper's Miami condo building Friday when he confronted her and tried to grab her phone.

She claims when she tried to walk away, she got blindsided by Kaylin Garcia. Kaylin's been previously linked to Tory ... she's also a supporting cast member on 'Love & Hip Hop' who used to date Joe Budden.

According to the report ... Garcia approached Powell from behind, wrapped an arm around her shoulder and neck, and yanked her to the ground. Powell told cops Garcia tried to kick her too ... but she was able to roll over and get up.

At that point, Garcia allegedly hopped in Lanez' white Bentley and they took off together ... along with the rapper's bodyguard. According to the report, there's surveillance footage of Lanez getting into his ride, but not the altercation.

Powell tells TMZ ... she lives in the same building as Tory but never met him face to face until Friday. She claims he was upset over her contacting him on Instagram and making fun of him about his hairline ... and the 2 have had online beef before, as well.

Powell tells us she blacked out during the assault and when she awoke, she was badly bruised with back and neck pain. She refused medical care at the scene, according to the report, but she claims she was treated at the hospital later for her injuries.