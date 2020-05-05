MLB's Adam Jones Puts Ketchup On Cinco De Mayo Tacos, Fires Back At Haters!

Breaking News

Ketchup on tacos ... psycho move or delicious topping?!?!

Former MLB star Adam Jones is clearly all for it ... 'cause the dude loaded up his Cinco De Mayo tacos with the red stuff -- and had no shame about it!!!

Jones posted the pic Tuesday ... showing off some soft shell delight smothered in Heinz magic.

The problem??? Some people think that's a borderline criminal offense ... and the 34-year-old even got hate in the comments over it!!

"I know that’s not ketchup on your taco...." one fan wrote. "Your SD card’s gonna get pulled if so...."

But Jones, a San Diego native, was having none of the ketchup slanders ... firing back at the haters, saying, "you can’t ever pull my SD card. It’s my plate. I eat them how I want to. Ain’t a specific way. So gracias."

It all begs the question ... is ketchup on a taco fair or foul!?

The facts: There's ground beef, lettuce and cheese on a taco -- coincidentally, all the same ingredients on a burger that no one would have an issue putting ketchup on!!