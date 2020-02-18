Ex-NCAA Coach Mark Richt Celebrates Birthday With 'Hot Dog Delight'

Only The Best For My Birthday

TMZ Composite

Mark Richt said to hell with a steak dinner at a 5-star restaurant for his birthday ... the ex-Georgia and Miami coach is going with "hot dog delight" for his big day.

And, it looks horrific.

Of course, the 60-year-old broke down the unique dish during Miami media day back in 2018 ... saying it's a combo of 2 pieces of bread, a sliced hot dog and American cheese HAMMERED with baked beans and ketchup.

Richt says it's "delightful." We're calling BS.

Last year, he gave you the 10-bite sandwich. This year, Mark Richt delivers the recipe for Hot Dog Delight. pic.twitter.com/wj14uQ5SaW — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 18, 2018 @Andy_Staples

But, the birthday boy proved he's really about that HDD life on Tuesday ... and you gotta appreciate his dedication to the meal.

"Hot dog delight! My favorite birthday dinner!" the coach tweeted.

Naturally, the Twittersphere opened fire in the replies ... asking if the coach is okay, calling the dish a "dumpster fire" and predicting a long night in the bathroom is in his future.

Others were actually open to the idea ... asking how to copy the travesty.