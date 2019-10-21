Ex-Georgia Coach Mark Richt Suffers Heart Attack, 'I'll Be At Work This Week'

Breaking News Getty

Ex-Georgia football coach Mark Richt -- a college football analyst for ESPN -- says he suffered a heart attack Monday morning and would have been "at peace" if he died.

"I am assuming word travels fast," the 59-year-old said in a statement ... "So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning."

"I am doing fine."

But, Richt admits he thought about his own mortality during the health scare -- saying, "As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife."

Despite the incident, Richt says, "I plan to be at work this week."

Richt was the head guy at the University of Georgia from 2001 to 2015 -- winning 6 SEC Eastern Division titles and 9 bowl games during his run.

After Georgia, Richt took the head coaching job at the University of Miami from 2016 to 2018 -- but after a strong start, Richt retired following a disappointing 2018 season.

He's been working as a college football analyst for ESPN and ACC Network ever since.