Roger Federer Foundation Drops $1 Mil to Feed African Students Amid School Closures

Tennis superstar Roger Federer is helping families in Africa affected by COVID-19 ... with his Foundation using $1 MIL to buy food for kids who can't get to school.

"As a humanitarian response, the Roger Federer Foundation has granted [$1 million] to provide nutritious meals for 64,000 vulnerable young children and their families through our partners in Africa while schools are closed."

Just like in the U.S., there are families who count on the schools to provide breakfast and lunch for kids on a daily basis. With coronavirus forcing schools to close, Federer wants to make sure no kids go hungry during the pandemic.

Federer launched his foundation back in 2004 to help underprivileged families in Africa and Switzerland (where his parents are from) get access to quality education.

According to the RFF website, "the foundation has provided $52 million to education initiatives in more than 7,000 primary schools and pre-schools."

"This has benefited around 1.5 million children with a better education."

Federer has said he's motivated to help in Africa because he used the visit his mother's home country as a child and witnessed the poverty firsthand.

"He wanted to use his success as a way to give back."