Simi Valley Store Signage Says No Masks Allowed Inside, Hugs Welcome

Exclusive

Here's proof we're living in the 'Twilight Zone' now -- a construction joint in SoCal won't let people inside while wearing face masks, but on physical contact ... all good by them!

Check out this photo that was taken recently of a store in Simi Valley called Ramsay One Construction and Flooring, which features these giant wooden signs out front that show the owners don't seem to be down with social distancing or PPE of any kind amid coronavirus.

In fact, they only want people doing the opposite of what the CDC says is safe -- namely, no masks allowed, handshakes are okay, and hugs are VERY okay ... according to them. Oh, and of course, they say they're open to the "truth" -- whatever the hell that means.

Also, take note of what they're advertising right there on their window ... it's a shout-out to the Zinger (a high-tech electric wheelchair/scooter), but the phrasing appears to be missing a crucial word. Instead, it sounds like a death sentence, or your money back guaranteed.

Look, this obviously isn't in line with California-mandated protocols for businesses that are open -- and yes, while construction has been deemed essential ... we're sure government officials weren't aiming for this when they gave these types of stores a green light.