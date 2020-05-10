Alec Baldwin Hilariously Plays Trump in 'SNL' Finale

The season 45 finale of 'SNL' was laugh-out-loud hysterical, thanks to one of the funniest Donald Trump skits ever.

Alec Baldwin reprised his faux-presidential role for the open of the show ... which began with a zoom graduation ceremony, where solicitations to the Obamas, murder hornets and others for keynote speaker were rejected ... but one person was happy to step in -- the Prez.

He provided "inspiration" to the grads by telling them there were many job opportunities available to them, like grocery store bouncer, camgirl, porch pirate ... you get the pic.

But then ... Trump was thirsty for more than compliments, and you gotta see what Baldwin does ... it's hilarious.

At the end of his speech, all but one graduate has fled zoom ... which then triggered "Trump" to say, "Wow, this crowd has thinned out faster than Adele."