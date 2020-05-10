Harry Styles Fans Put Target Candle with His Scent Out of Stock

Exclusive

Harry Styles admirers have gone wicky, wicky wild for a Target candle that supposedly smells like the singer ... and now it's harder to get your hands on than toilet paper.

Here's the deal ... die-hard Harry fans know the One Direction star wears Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille fragrance to enhance his natural aroma.

Well, somehow these fans also discovered the Cashmere Vanilla candle made by Target's Threshold brand smells almost exactly like the Tom Ford cologne ... and they want it more than a watermelon sugar high.

So, there's been a mad dash by Stylers to buy up the candle ... and now it's totally sold out online and is almost impossible to find on shelves in the physical stores too.

We're told Threshold is working to produce more of the candle with the Harry-esque scent, but there's no timetable for when they'll be back in stock.

Tough break for fans struggling financially right now, because the Target candle is much cheaper than the Tom Ford fragrance. A 6-oz candle goes for just $6.99 ... whereas a 1.7-oz bottle of Tobacco Vanille is $240.