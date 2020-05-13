Eric Dickerson Blasts Rams' New Uniforms, 'It Looks Like Two Bananas'

'It Looks Like Two Bananas'

Sorry, Rams ... Eric Dickerson hates the new uniforms just as much as the new logos -- saying Wednesday the redesigned L.A. helmets look "horrible" and "terrible."

"It looks almost like a Chargers logo," the Rams legend said on AM570's "Lunchtime with Roggin And Rodney." "It looks like two bananas is what it looks like."

ED went in on the shoulder stripes as well as the lines on the pants ... and called the whole new look straight-up "soft."

"This is football," Dickerson said. "This ain't nothing to do with surfing. This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport. And, to me, it just looks soft."

ED added, "It don't look football. It don't look hard."

The Rams unveiled several new uniform options for the 2020 season Wednesday ... showing off new blue, grey (or as they call it, "bone") and yellow kits that they appeared to be proud as hell of.

Of course, it should come as no surprise Dickerson crapped all over that party ... considering the dude MURDERED their logo unveiling a few weeks ago.

Remember, ED famously said the new Ram looked like a penis!!

Dickerson says he's voiced his concerns to team brass ... but he says there's just nothing they're willing to do about it now.