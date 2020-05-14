G-Eazy, Ashley Benson Together Again to Grab Eats, Fueling Dating Rumors

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are each other's ride or die ... for eating out and also for dating, it appears.

The rapper and actress were hanging out again on Wednesday as they and another couple hit up the popular joint Apple Pan Restaurant in L.A. to pick up some grub. Ashley was behind the wheel while G-Eazy dialed things riding shotgun.

They were kicking it on the same day pictures surfaced of them together last weekend on a grocery store run, so food seems to be their thing. Hey, these are the quarantine rules.

The apparent new coupling comes about a month after Ashley reportedly split from Cara Delevingne. Ashley and Cara were last seen together in late March going on ... what else? A grocery store run with their new pup.

For her part, the "Pretty Little Liars" star tried throwing cold water on the new hookup rumor by liking a fan account's IG post shutting down the G-Eazy buzz.

To be fair, it's quite possible G-Eazy and Ashley became super-close friends after they collaborated on Radiohead's "Creep." G-Eazy posted that video to his YouTube page a few weeks ago. They've seemed inseparable since then.