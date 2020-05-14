'Don't F**k With Cats' Convict Luka Magnotta Won't Get COVID-19 Release

Exclusive

The guy who went from killing kittens to killing people in 'Don't F**k With Cats' will NOT get an early release due to coronavirus.

Reports surfaced over the weekend Luka Magnotta's prison -- a maximum security facility in Quebec -- has seen a couple dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its tightly-confined walls, and that LM could get sprung as a result.

Welp, there's literally no chance of that happening for the convicted murderer, as it turns out. The Correctional Service of Canada -- which oversees all prisons -- tells TMZ ... the guy isn't gonna taste freedom for another 14 years.

Pandemic or not. Period!

The agency made no bones about it, telling us ... "Mr. Magnotta is not eligible, under law, for any form of parole" until June 4, 2034. As for COVID cases in Luka's prison -- they say they've had 15 positive tests there, but 11 have fully recovered and they've had zero deaths.

CSC says it's only looking to possibly release low-level offenders who wouldn't necessarily pose a risk to the public if they're granted supervised home arrest. That ain't Luka, obviously ... the guy was convicted of killing and dismembering international student Jun Lin, after an international manhunt.