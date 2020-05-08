R. Kelly Tells Judge He Can't Obstruct, Aaliyah's Dead and Exes Hate Him

Exclusive

R. Kelly is offering an odd bit of reassurance ... informing the judge there's no danger of him harassing his accusers if he gets out of jail, because it's impossible for him to communicate with them.

Kelly's legal team fired off a letter that's basically a follow-up to their latest motion requesting Kelly be released on bond to avoid catching COVID-19 behind bars at MCC Chicago.

Kelly's attorneys, Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard, say there are 6 alleged victims in his federal case out of the Eastern District of NY. We know one of them is Aaliyah ... and, in the letter, Kelly's team points out the obvious -- she's deceased, and therefore, out of even Kelly's reach.

According to the doc, obtained by TMZ, they also say prosecutors have only referred to 2 other accusers as Jane Does ... so Kelly and his team can't even ID them. Likewise, they claim prosecutors have only identified another accuser by a photo -- and team Kelly says it has no clue who she is.

They claim the last 2 women are beyond Kelly's sphere of influence, because they're publicly bashing him. The letter refers to one as a former girlfriend who blasts him daily on social media. They're clearly referring to Azriel Clary, and even include links to her social media posts.

They add that Jane Doe #6 has similarly gone on a negative media campaign against Kelly.