Churchill Downs' Reopening Praised By Top Trainer, 'Extraordinary' Protocols

Breaking News

When Churchill Downs reopens its famous track Saturday, it's going to be safe as hell ... so says top horse trainer Tom Amoss -- who praised CD officials for all their precautionary measures.

"Protocols to get into the race track are extraordinary," Amoss told reporters outside of the facility Friday. "And very, very efficient."

The legendary track was forced to close its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic several weeks ago ... resulting in the postponement of this month's Kentucky Derby.

But, track officials spent weeks developing safety protocol to return horses, jockeys and owners to the facility -- and, finally, spectator-less races will return Saturday.

The list of precautions everyone must go through to make it all happen, however, is lengthy.

There's been stringent testing for nearly everyone involved in the race, personnel cutbacks, mandatory masks and social distancing requirements -- as well as hand sanitizers placed all over.

"I'm disappointed we're not going to have fans," Amoss said. "But, I certainly feel like right now, we're doing all the right things."

Races are set to begin at 1 PM ET ... and, yes, gambling on the action is still available to the public.