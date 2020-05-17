Wuhan Residents Hold Massive Dance After Coronavirus Lockdown

5/17/2020
Maybe take this as a sign of hope, that things can slowly get back to some sort of normal, because some of the folks in Wuhan, China -- where the coronavirus first spread -- are once again able to enjoy themselves with a night of relatively safe dancing.

More than 100 people gathered in the middle of the city Saturday night and it was choreographed for the times -- everyone was spaced 6-feet apart and it seems everyone was wearing a mask.

It's something of a tradition in Wuhan ... mass dances at night. The music ranges from EDM to Japanese pop ... even a little square dancing is mixed in.

Wuhan was in full lockdown for 2 1/2 months, but that ended April 8. There have been some new cases since people re-emerged from their homes, but it's not massive.

