Wuhan Residents Hold Massive Dance After Coronavirus Lockdown
Wuhan, China Residents Hold Massive Street Dance
5/17/2020 6:54 AM PT
Maybe take this as a sign of hope, that things can slowly get back to some sort of normal, because some of the folks in Wuhan, China -- where the coronavirus first spread -- are once again able to enjoy themselves with a night of relatively safe dancing.
More than 100 people gathered in the middle of the city Saturday night and it was choreographed for the times -- everyone was spaced 6-feet apart and it seems everyone was wearing a mask.
It's something of a tradition in Wuhan ... mass dances at night. The music ranges from EDM to Japanese pop ... even a little square dancing is mixed in.
Wuhan was in full lockdown for 2 1/2 months, but that ended April 8. There have been some new cases since people re-emerged from their homes, but it's not massive.
13 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.