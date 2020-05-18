Khabib Nurmagomedov Breaks Silence On Father's Illness, 'Serious Condition'

Breaking News

Khabib Nurmagomedov says his father, Abdulmanap, is still in "very serious condition" from a battle with COVID-19 ... and now he's asking for prayers.

"He's in the hospital now, he's in a very serious condition," Khabib said Monday.

"He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago."

Khabib posted the update on his Instagram page. It was translated by RT Sport.

"He's had surgery again. He's in a difficult situation, very difficult."

"We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all."

Khabib and his father are VERY close. Abdulmanap trained his son to become the UFC champion he is today.

Khabib said his family in Dagestan has been hit hard by the coronavirus -- claiming more than 20 relatives have tested positive.

"Personally, I've had more than 20 relatives - I don't mean people I know, I mean close relatives - who have been in intensive care..."

"Many people I know have died, the parents of people close to me."

Khabib continued, "This virus has affected everyone. This virus doesn't ask what your surname or name is, this virus doesn't ask where you work, if you are rich or poor," Khabib added.