Roe v. Wade Plaintiff's Deathbed Confession, Paid to Lie By Anti-Abortion Groups

Roe v. Wade is one of the landmark cases in American legal history and remains a lightning rod for the pro-abortion vs. pro-life debate today ... and some news about "Jane Roe" is a bombshell.

Norma McCorvey -- the famous plaintiff in the case -- makes the claim in an upcoming documentary, "AKA Jane Roe," that she never actually changed her mind in 1995 and was actually against abortion ... she said she was paid off.

According to the doc -- which premieres this Friday on FX -- McCorvey's decision to come out as pro-life in 1995 was a financial one ... because she claims she only did it after receiving money from anti-abortion groups, including Operation Rescue.

Norma was filmed in 2017 -- just months before she died -- and said of the pay-off ... "I was the big fish. I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they’d put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say." She added ... "It was all an act. I did it well too. I am a good actress."

In what she described as a deathbed confession, Norma revealed to the filmmakers she actually was still pro-choice, saying ... "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that’s no skin off my ass. That’s why they call it choice."

Of course, McCorvey's reversal on abortion in the mid-90s was chalked up as a huge win for pro-life groups ... as it seemed Jane Roe had come over to their side.

Politicians like AOC have already weighed in. She says ... "Wow: Norma McCorvey (aka “Roe” of Roe v Wade) revealed on her deathbed that she was paid by right-wing operatives to flip her stance on reproductive rights. So, like many right-wing operations, it turns out a huge part of the anti-choice movement was a scam the entire time."