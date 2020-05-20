'Tiger King' Star Saff Surprised By 'Johnny Tsunami' Star on Zoom Call

Play video content Exclusive The Relunchables Podcast

Heeeere's Johnny Tsunami -- the iconic Disney Channel character -- shocking the hell outta 'Tiger King' star Saff Saffery, and it's an awesome moment of mutual fandom!

The surprise celeb encounter went down on "The Relunchables" podcast, while Saff was being interviewed by the host, Jordan Holtzer.

Saff's made no secret about wanting former Disney Channel star Brandon Baker -- star of '90s classics "Johnny Tsunami" and "The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story" -- to play him on the big screen. As you know, everyone's expecting Joe Exotic's tiger tales to become a feature film.

So, when Saff sat down for the podcast, he got a big surprise -- Jordan hooked it up and got Brandon to join the Zoom call, and Saff went full fanboy. His initial reaction is priceless!

Brandon and Saff chatted for about 20 minutes, and while Saff is clearly a "Johnny Tsunami" superfan -- turns out Brandon's a big 'Tiger King' fan too.