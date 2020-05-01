Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Zoom Meeting Pretending to Be Greg Olsen
5/1/2020 6:17 AM PT
Will Ferrell dropped in on a Seattle Seahawks Zoom meeting this week ... making fun of new tight end Greg Olsen and showing off his "yoga bod" -- and it was all absolutely hilarious!!
Ferrell and 'Hawks coach Pete Carroll have a friendship that dates back more than a decade (it's a USC connection) ... and to liven up a mundane football talk Thursday -- PC had the comedian call in.
The results?? They were laugh out loud funny ... with Ferrell pretending to be Olsen and firing off jokes left and right.
"Coach [Brian] Schneider, I just want to let you know -- I want to be real clear -- I do not do special teams," Ferrell said. "Not ever. Not if all 52 guys are hurt."
Ferrell also joked about a bromance with Russell Wilson -- "let's make a baby" -- and even took shots at Olsen's aspiring broadcast career.
But, the best part ... Ferrell poked fun at his bod -- and when the comedy legend pulled up his shirt, everyone on the call busted out in laughter.
"Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old!?" Ferrell said, still pretending to be Olsen. "I don't think so! I don't think so!"
The call eventually ended with the real Olsen joining ... and even he couldn't help but laugh at all the jokes, saying, "That was awesome!"
If we can't have football yet ... at least we've got this. Thanks, Seahawks!
