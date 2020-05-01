Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Zoom Meeting Pretending to Be Greg Olsen

Play video content Breaking News Seattle Seahawks

Will Ferrell dropped in on a Seattle Seahawks Zoom meeting this week ... making fun of new tight end Greg Olsen and showing off his "yoga bod" -- and it was all absolutely hilarious!!

Ferrell and 'Hawks coach Pete Carroll have a friendship that dates back more than a decade (it's a USC connection) ... and to liven up a mundane football talk Thursday -- PC had the comedian call in.

The results?? They were laugh out loud funny ... with Ferrell pretending to be Olsen and firing off jokes left and right.

"Coach [Brian] Schneider, I just want to let you know -- I want to be real clear -- I do not do special teams," Ferrell said. "Not ever. Not if all 52 guys are hurt."

Ferrell also joked about a bromance with Russell Wilson -- "let's make a baby" -- and even took shots at Olsen's aspiring broadcast career.

But, the best part ... Ferrell poked fun at his bod -- and when the comedy legend pulled up his shirt, everyone on the call busted out in laughter.

"Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old!?" Ferrell said, still pretending to be Olsen. "I don't think so! I don't think so!"

The call eventually ended with the real Olsen joining ... and even he couldn't help but laugh at all the jokes, saying, "That was awesome!"