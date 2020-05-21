Sheck Wes Arrested In New York On Weapons, Drugs Charges

Rapper Sheck Wes Arrested In NY Traffic Stop ... Cops Say They Found Gun, Weed

5/21/2020 10:29 AM PT
Sheck Wes is facing 2 felony charges after getting busted in NYC ... where cops say he was toting a gun and drugs around town in his fancy whip.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Sheck was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV with 3 friends when he was pulled over early Wednesday morning in Harlem for excessive window tint.

Our sources say the car reeked of marijuana which prompted a search. Cops say they found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in a bag in the passenger side of the car.

We're told Sheck and his 3 passengers were each booked for 2 felonies -- criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a firearm -- and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Yes, you can still get in trouble for ganja in NY.

Our sources say the "Mo Bamba" rapper was also cited for not having a driver's license.

