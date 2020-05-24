Daytona Beach-goers Go Crazy When Cash Thrown Out Car Sunroof

Play video content Volusia Sheriff's Office

We just wanted to give you a taste of what's going on with all the folks who just regained freedom ... and it's insane.

A throng of beachgoers -- around 200 -- descended on a car on one of the main drags of Daytona Beach to catch a few bucks. Someone inside a car was throwing cash out onto the street from the sunroof, and bedlam ensued.

It got so crazy one of the deputies trying to restore order reported over his radio he heard gunshots. He didn't ... it was a car backfiring.

Daytona is just one of the many places around the country that attracts large numbers of tourists and vacationers ... and as we're seeing, lots of folks clearly think coronavirus is a thing of the past, despite every doctor and scientist says the virus is alive and well.