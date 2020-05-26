Britney Spears Self-Quarantines for 2 Weeks to See Her Sons

Exclusive

Britney Spears went through 2 weeks of full isolation in order to see her boys, Jayden and Sean -- self-quarantining for 14 days at Kevin Federline's behest.

Sources with knowledge of the situation tell TMZ ... Britney returned to L.A. from a trip to see her family down in Louisiana at the end of April. When she got back, she wanted some QT with her sons, but Kevin insisted she quarantine for at least 2 weeks before seeing them.

Our sources say Kevin has been homeschooling Jayden and Sean since the middle of March, when schools closed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We're told Britney had no issues obliging Kev's request and gladly quarantined after her trip down South -- and she's since seen their boys twice at her home, with each visit lasting only a couple hours.