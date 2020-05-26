NYC Wet Market Leaves Out Dumpster Full of Chicken Parts & Blood in Sewer

Play video content Exclusive NYCLASS/Edita Birnkrant

A wet market in New York City has taken its internal filth and left it out for the masses -- with an unattended dumpster full of chicken parts that was literally seeping blood into the NYC sewer system.

The gross-out spectacle was filmed out near Queens recently by the animal rights nonprofit, NYCLASS, and it's just the latest example of our domestic one-stop-shop slaughterhouses/live animal factories that are all around us ... and apparently have been forever. This particular wet market might just take the cake, though, as far unsanitary conditions ... 'cause this footage is gnarly.

You see a dumpster bin that's absolutely packed to the gills with trash bags, which are probably full of cut-up animal parts ... especially chickens -- one of which you can see popping out toward the top with its legs and feathers exposed ... and flies hovering above.

Not only that, but take note of the blood coming down from the dumpster and flowing down the street into the sewer drains like a mini river. We're told this dumpster belongs to the wet market in question, and that the place was closed when this was filmed.

Play video content NEW YORK CITY 4/27/20 TMZ.com

What does that mean, exactly? It means the dumpster has been left out there and possibly contaminating its surroundings for a good minute now -- and nothing's been done about it.

It goes without saying, this is a massive public health risk.

We've seen several of these wet market operations all over the country, especially there in NYC -- where a few local legislators are trying to get them shut down with a new bill that was recently introduced. If it passes, these unsanitary live animal shops disappear.