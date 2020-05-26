Actor Richard Herd, Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld,' Dead at 87

Richard Herd -- who played George Costanza's Yankees boss on "Seinfeld" -- has died.

The veteran actor -- who's possibly best remembered as Mr. Wilhelm on the hit sitcom -- passed away Tuesday at his home in L.A. due to complications from cancer.

Herd only appeared on 11 episodes of "Seinfeld," but his time was memorable (and hilarious). He portrayed a (fake) New York Yankees executive who supervised George when he was the assistant to the traveling secretary, and would often give GC complicated tasks he'd fumble his way through completing (or not completing, more often).

Mr. Wilhelm eventually stole George's dream gig of scouting for the Mets ... a great farewell to his character.

Richard had many, many roles besides "Seinfeld," though -- he acted in huge films like "All the President's Men," "Get Out," "The China Syndrome," and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

On TV, he also appeared on "Simon & Simon," "Murder, She Wrote," "Quantum Leap," "SeaQuest 2032," "Dallas" and "Hart to Hart."

He's survived by his wife, Patricia, and his three children.