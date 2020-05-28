Japan Amusement Parks Instruct Visitors to Not Scream or Cheer on Rides

Roller coaster fans in Japan can finally hop back on their favorites for some thrill-seeking fun and entertainment, but there's a major caveat ... they better not enjoy it too much and let out a cheer or a scream.

That's right ... you must be THIS quiet to ride the rides at the newly opened amusement parks in the country, according to a set of guidelines to ensure everyone's safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's reopening the parks after lifting its state of emergency this week, and the new rules mostly make sense -- temperature checks upon entry, face masks required, social distancing and sanitizing, etc.

One guideline seems a little ridiculous, if not impossible, though ... guests are told to avoid shouting or cheering on the outdoor attractions, including roller coasters.

Japan's known for some pretty wild, white-knuckle rides, so perhaps riders will be too full of fear to make a noise ... but it's not likely. The good news, it doesn't seem like screaming on a ride will get someone kicked out of the park -- just a suggestion.

Other interesting guidelines include keeping conversations short, both visitors and employees. The advice for staff says, "As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors."

Legoland Japan was one of the parks to open last week, and as many as 30 more are expected to be open soon ... but so far that doesn't include either Tokyo Disneyland or Universal Japan.